|
Citation
|
Lisman P, Ritland BM, Burke TM, Sweeney L, Dobrosielski DA. Mil. Med. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Association of Military Surgeons of the United States)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
35544342
|
Abstract
|
INTRODUCTION: Musculoskeletal injuries (MSKIs) are a significant health problem in the military. Accordingly, identifying risk factors associated with MSKI to develop targeted strategies that attenuate injury risk remains a top priority within the military. Insufficient sleep has garnered increased attention as a potential risk factor for MSKI in both civilians and military personnel. Yet, there are no systematic evaluations of the potential association between sleep and MSKI in the military. The purpose of this review is to examine the relationship between sleep and injury in military personnel.
Language: en