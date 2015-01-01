Abstract

Transitional rehabilitation service models for people with acquired brain injury (ABI) may address sub-optimal support for individuals returning home after hospitalization for ABI. This study investigated perspectives of people with ABI and close others who received transitional rehabilitation. A qualitative study involving semi-structured interviews with 10 individuals with ABI and 12 associated close others was conducted as part of a mixed-method evaluation of an Australian transitional rehabilitation service (TRS) pilot project. Thematic analysis based on the Framework method was conducted independently by two researchers. Three broad themes illustrated participants' experience of the TRS: (1) structure after hospital discharge; (2) a "soft landing"; and (3) equipped for community living.



FINDINGS suggest that home-based, interdisciplinary transitional rehabilitation after hospital discharge was perceived as an important stage of rehabilitation by participants. Valued features relate to post-hospital rehabilitation structure: a single point of contact to facilitate organization and information exchange, a known discharge destination, and consistent communication; support and therapy within a familiar home environment; and being equipped with relevant knowledge and strategies to manage ongoing challenges. Further research exploring the experiences of individuals with ABI without close family or social support, and research capturing longitudinal outcomes from transitional rehabilitation is recommended.

