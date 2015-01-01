Abstract

The purpose of this study was to evaluate the degree to which personalized cognitive strategy instruction (PCSI) assisted students with prolonged concussion symptoms (PCS) to achieve functional and academic-related goals. It was hypothesized that goal attainment on collaboratively developed functional goals and selected scores on the pre/post outcome measurements would improve following the delivery of PCSI. A non-concurrent multiple baseline design was utilized across three female participants ages 13-16. The weekly status tracking measurement of participant performance served as the primary measurement analysed to determine the existence of a functional relation between the addition of PCSI to psychoeducation and the achievement of participant outcome. Although visual analysis of the plotted status tracking data did not support the existence of a functional relation, all three participants met or exceeded functional goals on their goal attainment scales. A Tau-U analysis supported a small treatment effect. The positive response to the intervention from two of the three participants in addition to goal attainment for all three participants suggests PCSI has potential to mitigate cognitive challenges in adolescents with PCS. Implications for future research and methods to promote ecological measurement of intervention effects are discussed.

