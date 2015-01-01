SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Roberts C. Pediatrics 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, American Academy of Pediatrics)

DOI

10.1542/peds.2022-057693

PMID

35538638

Abstract

Between 2.5%-8.4% of children and adolescents worldwide identify as transgender or gender-diverse and rates are increasing over time. This increase is accompanied by a rise in the number of families seeking advice on how to address gender concerns among their children and adolescents. Many providers have limited experience caring for this population and it can be difficult for them to provide advice and treatment ...


Language: en
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print