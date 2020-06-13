Abstract

BACKGROUND: Suicide is a serious cause of mortality worldwide and is a psychiatric emergency. Among prisoners, it is the leading cause of death compared to the general population. However, suicide in prison is a neglected public health issue especially in middle- and low-income countries including Ethiopia. Therefore, this study aimed to assess the prevalence and associated factors of suicidal behavior among prisoners in Dilla Town Correctional Center, South Ethiopia.



METHODS: An institution-based cross- sectional study was conducted from May13- June 13, 2020 in the Dilla Town Correctional Center. The simple random sampling technique was used to select 650 prisoners. Data were collected by face-to-to-face interview. Suicidal ideation and attempts were assessed by using the suicidality module of World Mental Health survey initiative version of the World Health Organization composite International diagnostic interview. Data were coded, entered with EP-data version 3.1, and analyzed by using Statistical Package for Social Science version 24. Multivariate binary logistic regression analysis was used to determine the significant association between explanatory variables and outcome variables at 95% CI. THE RESULTS: The prevalence of suicidal ideation and attempt among prisoners were 21.9% (95%CI, 18.4-25.2) and 13.1% (95%CI, 10.6-15.8), respectively. Female sex [(AOR) = 2.6, 95%CI, (1.39, 8.2)], divorced/widowed [AOR = 3.67, 95%CI, (2.05, 6.58)], family history of mental illness [AOR = 2.49, 95%CI, (1.41, 4.38)], common mental disorder [AOR = 1.98, 95%CI, (1.25, 3.16)] and poor social support [AOR = 2.68, 95%CI, (1.42, 5.06)] were statistically associated with suicidal ideation. Whereas, female sex [AOR = 3.24, 95%CI, (1.89, 9.4)], previous incarceration [AOR = 2.38, 95%CI, (1.2, 5.16)], and family history of mental illness [AOR = 2.08, 95%CI, (1.11, 3.9)] were associated with suicide attempt.



CONCLUSION: The prevalence of suicidal ideation and attempts among prisoners were high. The special attention in early screening and treatment of suicide among prisoners and collaborating with health institutions is important for better management and prevention.

