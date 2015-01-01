SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Jordan N, Stroupe KT, Richman J, Pogoda TK, Cao L, Kertesz S, Kyriakides TC, Bond GR, Davis LL. Psychiatr. Serv. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2022, American Psychiatric Association)

10.1176/appi.ps.202100197

35538744

Annual costs for health services were ∼20% higher for veterans with PTSD receiving individual placement and support (IPS) than for veterans receiving usual care, a difference that was due to greater use of vocational services in the IPS group. Inpatient days or high-intensity service use did not differ between the groups.


Unemployment; Individual placement and support; Posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD); Supported employment; Veterans issues; Vocational rehabilitation

