Stauffacher R, Bahri Ksouri A, Fracasso T, Ribordy V. Rev. Med. Suisse 2022; 18(781): 954-959.

(Copyright © 2022, Medecine et Hygiene)

10.53738/REVMED.2022.18.781.954

35543688

Domestic violence is a public health problem. It would affect more than a third of women and a quarter of men in Switzerland and has a significantly impact on their physical and mental health as well as their family and socio-professional relationships. The primary care physician plays a key role in the detection and the management of victims of domestic violence. This article recalls this role and explains the methods of taking care of these victims.


Language: fr
