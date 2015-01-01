Abstract

Topic. Limited research has examined trauma and posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) among Asian Indians in the U.S. Thus, we (1) synthesize literature on trauma, PTSD, disparities in treatment for PTSD, the burden of untreated PTSD, and culturally-adapted (CA) PTSD interventions; and (2) discuss recommendations for clinicians/researchers working with this population.



METHOD. We searched two databases using keywords related to Asian Indians, PTSD, and interventions. Of 238 identified articles, we used content from 26 articles to inform our review.



FINDINGS. Asian Indians report traumatic experiences before, during, or after immigration to the U.S. and consequential PTSD symptoms. Further, Asian Indians in the U.S. are disproportionately impacted by socio-cultural and economic determinants of poor mental health (e.g., shame/stigma associated with seeking mental health services, few culturally-responsive services), which may contribute to the under-reporting of PTSD and (interpersonal) traumas and less willingness to seek treatment. Additionally, CA PTSD interventions tailored to Asian Indians in the U.S. have not been developed. Socio-cultural considerations that can inform CA PTSD interventions for Asian Indians include: causal conditions (e.g., culturally-rooted beliefs about trauma/PTSD), intervening conditions/barriers (e.g., emotional inhibition), and mitigating/coping strategies (e.g., religious/spiritual practices, cultural idioms of distress). These considerations influence clinician/treatment preferences (e.g., solution-oriented and structured therapy, less emotional exposure). Lastly, we outline recommendations for clinicians/researchers: (1) need for national studies on trauma, PTSD, treatment utilization, and the burden of untreated PTSD; (2) consideration of immigration-related experiences influencing PTSD; (3) consideration of socio-cultural elements for CA PTSD interventions; and (4) need for culturally-valid PTSD assessments.

