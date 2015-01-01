|
Bovill H, Podpadec T. Trauma Violence Abuse 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2022, SAGE Publishing)
35544710
Abstract
OBJECTIVE: This systematic literature review maps the landscape of higher education and student sexual violence survivors who become involved in sexual violence activism. It was undertaken to understand what drives student sexual violence survivors to become activists, the negative and positive impacts of this activism on the students, how higher education institutions might work with sexual violence activists to foster effective prevention and response, and how activism has been negotiated by and within practice, policy and research.
Language: en
community; sexual violence; harm; power; coalition; labour