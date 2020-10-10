SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Zhan F, Song W, Zhang J, Lin L. Zhonghua Lao Dong Wei Sheng Zhi Ye Bing Za Zhi 2022; 40(4): 303-305.

(Copyright © 2022, Tianjin shi lao dong wei sheng yan jiu suo)

10.3760/cma.j.cn121094-20201010-00559

35545601

Hexazinone is a post-emergence herbicide/arboricides, and its acute poisoning has rarely been reported. Hexazinone is low-toxic to humans, but mass intake of hexazinone would still lead to organ impairment. This article analyzes a case of acute hexazinone poisoning from the poisoning treatment center of our hospital, and summarizes the symptoms and treatment effects of hexazinone poisoning, which is aimed at improving the comprehension, diagnosis and treatment of the disease.


Language: zh

Treatment; Acute poisoning; Hexazinone; Oral

