Abstract

Hexazinone is a post-emergence herbicide/arboricides, and its acute poisoning has rarely been reported. Hexazinone is low-toxic to humans, but mass intake of hexazinone would still lead to organ impairment. This article analyzes a case of acute hexazinone poisoning from the poisoning treatment center of our hospital, and summarizes the symptoms and treatment effects of hexazinone poisoning, which is aimed at improving the comprehension, diagnosis and treatment of the disease.

Language: zh