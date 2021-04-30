Abstract

Allyl alcohol is an intermediate widely used in industrial production activities, which has caused many occupational damage in China. In this paper, the data of a case of skin damage and clinical cure of inhalation pneumonia caused by occupational allyl alcohol exposure were analyzed and summarized. The patient accidentally inhaled large amounts of allyl alcohol at work and had skin exposure, which was mainly manifested as aspiration pneumonia, respiratory failure, eye damage and skin bullae. After short-term hormone shock therapy, mechanical ventilation, infection prevention, local treatment and other comprehensive treatment, the patient was clinically cured. This case suggests that chemical pneumonia and respiratory failure may be caused by inhalation of allyl alcohol, and skin bullae may be caused by skin contact. Early treatment and hormone use should be emphasized.

Language: zh