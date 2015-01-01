Abstract

Background

Disparities in pediatric injury are widely documented and partly driven by differential exposures to social determinants of health (SDH). Here, we examine associations between neighborhood-level SDH and pediatric firearm-related injury admissions as a step to defining specific targets for interventions to prevent injury.

Methods

We conducted a retrospective review of patients ≤16 years old admitted to our level 1 pediatric trauma center (2010-2019) after a firearm-related injury. We extracted patients' demographic characteristics and intent of injury. We geocoded home addresses to enable quantification of injury-related admissions at the neighborhood (census tract) level. Our population-level exposure variable was a socioeconomic deprivation index for each census tract.

Results

Out of 15,686 injury-related admissions, 140 were for firearm-related injuries (median age 14 years [IQR 11,15]). Patients with firearm-related injuries were 75% male and 64% Black; 66% had public insurance. Nearly half (47%) of firearm-related injuries were a result of assault, 32% were unintentional, and 6% were self-inflicted; 9% died. At the neighborhood level, the distribution of firearm-related injuries significantly differed by deprivation quintile (p <.05). Children from the highest deprivation quintile experienced 25% of injuries of all types, 57% of firearm-related injuries, and 70% of all firearm-related injuries from assault. They had an overall risk of firearm-related injury 30-times that of children from the lowest deprivation quintile.

Conclusions

Increased neighborhood socioeconomic deprivation is associated with more firearm-related injuries requiring hospitalization, at rates far higher than injury-related admissions overall. Addressing neighborhood-level social determinants of health may help prevent pediatric firearm-related injury.

Level of Evidence

Prognostic and Epidemiological - Level III

Language: en