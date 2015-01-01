|
Citation
Lim JAYK. Team Performance Management: An International Journal 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022)
DOI
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
PURPOSE Organizations worldwide use virtual teams to cope with the COVID-19 pandemic and capitalize on distributed members' unique expertise to accomplish essential tasks. A critical reason that inhibits virtual team members from leveraging each other's knowledge is a lack of psychological safety. Specifically, individuals are unwilling to speak out for fear of negative repercussions, such as embarrassment to one's image and rejection from others in their teams. The purpose of this study is to advance the importance of distinct awareness (task knowledge and presence) enabled by information technologies in developing the psychological safety of men and women in virtual teams.
Language: en
Keywords
Gender; Information technologies enabled awareness types; Psychological safety; Virtual teams