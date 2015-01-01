Abstract

BACKGROUND: Although a silent phenomenon, violence against women has been well studied. Such violence is a universal problem with different regional and cultural patterns; it imposes heavy costs on society. AIMS: This study aimed to assess the circumstances and features of domestic violence against women in Mashhad, Islamic Republic of Iran.



METHODS: This was a qualitative study using the grounded theory approach. Individual semi-structured interviews were held with 24 purposely selected women who had experienced domestic violence and who had gone to the Legal Medicine Organization of Mashhad for help. Data were analysed according to grounded theory.



RESULTS: From analysis of the interview data, seven main categories emerged: risk factors of violence; protective factors against violence; excuses for violence; behavioural and cultural challenges in men; inevitable adjustment; escalation of violence; and presenting to legal medicine organizations. Constant comparative analysis of the data led to the identification of inevitable adjustment as the core variable of the study.



CONCLUSIONS: Inevitable adjustment was the main strategy of women to deal with domestic violence against them. Promoting respect for the universal human rights of women, strengthening the network of services and social support for women and enforcing legal protection are necessary to reduce violence against women.

Language: en