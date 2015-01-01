Abstract

AIMS: Parental education and childhood adversities are associated with long-term work disability but their contribution to sickness absence is largely unknown. We aimed to examine the associations between parental education, childhood adversities and self-certified and medically-certified sickness absence among midlife employees.



METHODS: The Helsinki Health Study baseline survey data (2000-2002) of 40-to-60-year-old municipal employees were linked with sickness absence data from the employer's register. Self-certified (1-3 days) and medically-certified (>3 days) sickness absence spells were followed from 2003 until the end of 2008. The study included 5728 employees. The analyses were made by Poisson regression and the results are presented as rate ratios (RRs) and their 95% confidence intervals (CIs).



RESULTS: Low maternal education was associated with self-certified sickness absence (RR 1.32, 95% CI 1.13-1.55) among women only whereas both low maternal (1.49, 1.26-1.77) and low paternal education (1.48, 1.32-1.67) were associated with medically-certified sickness absence. Adjustment for own occupational class mainly abolished these associations. Having experienced any childhood adversity was associated with self-certified (1.18, 1.12-1.25) and medically-certified (1.22, 1.15-1.30) sickness absence. In addition, childhood economic difficulties, childhood illness, parental divorce, parental mental illness, parental alcohol problems and bullying were each associated both with self-certified and with medically-certified sickness absence. The associations mainly remained after adjustments for occupational class, marital status, working condition, body mass index and health behaviours.



CONCLUSIONS: Low parental education and childhood adversities contributed to midlife sickness absence. Promoting well-being of families with children might help sustain adult work ability and prevent sickness absence still in midlife.

Language: en