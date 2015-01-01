Abstract

The quality and quantity of DNA have a vital role in forensic medicine. As time elapsed since death of recovered body by drowning or submersion should be identified in homicidal or suicidal manner of death or animal sudden deaths. Sixty rats were used in this experiment in 3 models of natural death, drowning and submersion. The DNA quantity was determined by diphenylamine in the brain, heart and lungs. It was noticed that there was a correlation between reduction of DNA quantity and postmortem time interval in the natural model of death. While the submersion >freshwater drowning>saltwater drowning enhanced DNA degradation, especially between 24-48 hours after death. Brain DNA considers the most resistance for degradation than heart and lung. In conclusion, DNA concentration in tissues could correlate to the postmortem time interval in natural death and other models of deaths as drowning or submersion but with different rate of reduction of DNA quantity.

