Abstract

Traffic-responsive signal control can only increase its efficiency when reliable information about the actual situation on the road is collected, such as the length of queues for individual road lanes and delay time of individual vehicles. One of the ways to improve this problem in the future is to utilize V2X communication data, which is a part of autonomous cooperative driving technology that is gradually being introduced. Therefore, this study presents a strategy for controlling capacity waste reduction (CWR) signals using V2X data. In the first step of the strategy, real-time V2X-based data is used to estimate vehicle queue information in individual lanes of roads connected to intersections. In the second step, the currently applied green signal length is adjusted according to the estimated vehicle queue information for each lane. In addition, it performs an additional function of giving a priority signal to a BRT (Bus Rapid Transit) vehicle. In the VISSIM traffic simulation program, major intersections in Sejong were implemented and the strategy suggested in this study was applied. As a result of the experiment, the signal control strategy presented in this study showed a positive effect on the traffic volume at intersections and the average delay time by vehicle even at a relatively low level of V2X communication vehicle adoption rate (MPR: Market Penetration Rate).



===



교통대응형 신호제어는 개별 도로 차로의 대기행렬길이 및 개별 차량의 지체시간 등 도로상의 실제 상황에 대한 신뢰성이 보장된 정보가 수집되어야만 그 효율성을 높일 수 있다. 향후 이와 같은 문제를 개선할 수 있는 방법 중 하나는, 현재 점차적으로 도입되고 있는 자율협력주행 기술의 일환인 V2X 통신 데이터를 활용하는 방법이다. 이에 본 연구는 V2X 데이터를 활용한 Capacity Waste Reduction(CWR) 신호제어 전략을 제시한다. 해당 전략의 첫 번째 단계에서는 실시간 V2X 기반 데이터를 활용하여 교차로에 연결된 도로의 개별 차로에서 차량대기행렬 정보를 추정한다. 두 번째 단계에서는 추정된 도로 차로별 차량대기행렬 정보에 따라 현재 적용되고 있는 현시의 녹색신호길이를 조절한다. 또한, BRT(Bus Rapid Transit) 차량에 대한 우선신호를 부여하는 부가적인 기능을 수행한다. VISSIM 교통시뮬레이션 프로그램에 세종시 주요 교차로들을 구현하여 본 연구에서 제시한 전략을 적용한 실험을 수행하였다. 실험 결과, 본 연구에서 제시한 신호제어 전략은 비교적 낮은 수준의 V2X 통신 차량 도입률(MPR: Market Penetration Rate)에서도 교차로 통행량 및 차량별 평균 지체시간에 긍정적인 효과를 보였다.

