Park, Hyung-Geun, Taehyung Kim, Sunghoon Kim. J. Transp. Res. 2022; 28(4): 45-63.
V2X 통신 데이터를 활용한 실시간 교통신호제어 전략 연구
(Copyright © 2022, Korea Transport Institute)
Traffic-responsive signal control can only increase its efficiency when reliable information about the actual situation on the road is collected, such as the length of queues for individual road lanes and delay time of individual vehicles. One of the ways to improve this problem in the future is to utilize V2X communication data, which is a part of autonomous cooperative driving technology that is gradually being introduced. Therefore, this study presents a strategy for controlling capacity waste reduction (CWR) signals using V2X data. In the first step of the strategy, real-time V2X-based data is used to estimate vehicle queue information in individual lanes of roads connected to intersections. In the second step, the currently applied green signal length is adjusted according to the estimated vehicle queue information for each lane. In addition, it performs an additional function of giving a priority signal to a BRT (Bus Rapid Transit) vehicle. In the VISSIM traffic simulation program, major intersections in Sejong were implemented and the strategy suggested in this study was applied. As a result of the experiment, the signal control strategy presented in this study showed a positive effect on the traffic volume at intersections and the average delay time by vehicle even at a relatively low level of V2X communication vehicle adoption rate (MPR: Market Penetration Rate).
