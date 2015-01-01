Abstract

Over-/underspeeding is one of the leading causes of road accidents. Traditional systems of detecting and reporting speed-limit violations are not suitable for smart cities. Even the sophisticated conventional systems that use cameras or RFIDs for automating speed-limit violations have several drawbacks, including cost, complexity, reliability, and maintenance. In this paper, we present two systems based on the Internet of Vehicles (IoV) to automatically detect speed-limit violations and autonomously report the committed violations to the authorities. Our systems require no extra hardware or equipment: only the On-Board Unit (OBU), the Road Side Unit (RSU), and the Cloud Server software have to be updated to have a fully functioning system as long as the IoV infrastructure is deployed. One of the systems will be installed on the OBU. A second alternative system design is to use Cloud Servers (CSs) and the IoV beacons that are sent from the vehicles. Additionally, unlike the existing systems installed in specific locations, all roads in the smart cities and highways will be fully monitored. Adaptive fine calculation according to new dynamic policies can be easily integrated into the proposed system. Furthermore, the proposed system can accurately operate in all weather conditions. Moreover, it allows the dynamic adjustment of the speed limits according to the current weather conditions. We have validated the proposed system by building a prototype system that effectively and accurately detects and reports over-/underspeed traffic violations alongside any road.

