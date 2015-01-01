Abstract

This study investigates contributing factors to traffic violations by seriousness. The traffic violations are divided into four categories by seriousness (unintentional violation, minor violation, serious violation, and crash with violation). The results of the random parameter multinomial logit model indicate that various factors potentially affect the severity of traffic violations. The key findings include the following: (1) female drivers are more likely to commit minor violations; (2) drivers from an area with a longer travel time to work and a higher proportion of driving to work are more likely to have minor violations and serious violations, while those from the high-income area are less likely; (3) drivers are more likely to be associated with a more minor infraction during the afternoon peak (4 p.m.–6 p.m.). The results from this study are expected to be beneficial for policymakers and traffic police to comprehend the factors affecting violations and implement effective strategies to minimize the number and seriousness of traffic violations.

