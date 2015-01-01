SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Wang LN, Chen X. J. Adv. Transp. 2021; 2021: e2407529.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, Institute for Transportation, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)

DOI

10.1155/2021/2407529

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

To effectively evaluate the traffic safety risk of urban expressways in real time and ensure their traffic safety and smoothness, a real-time evaluation method of vehicle conflict risk of an urban expressway based on smartphone GPS data was proposed. We screened and processed smartphone GPS data to obtain vehicle behavior data, including acceleration and angular acceleration, and road state data, including average vehicle speed. Urban expressways were divided into four categories, closed straight section, closed curve section, vehicle entry section, and vehicle exit section; the evaluation indexes of abnormal vehicle behavior were established. Based on the improved entropy weight method, the vehicle conflict risk entropy was established to distribute the weight of different types of abnormal behaviors of vehicles. The evaluation system of vehicle conflict risk entropy was applied to the vehicle behavior data. Urban Expressways with more abnormal vehicle behavior were obtained to evaluate the risk of vehicle conflict in real time. The results showed that the easily obtained smartphone GPS data may be effectively used to analyze the abnormal behavior of vehicles, identify vehicle conflict risk points hidden in urban expressways in real time to provide effective methods for batch and dynamic real-time evaluations of vehicle conflict risks on urban expressways, and improve the traffic safety service level of urban expressways.


Language: en
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print