Abstract

With the development of freeway system informatization, it is easier to obtain the traffic flow data of freeway, which are widely used to study the relationship between traffic flow state and traffic safety. However, as the development degree of the freeway system is different in different regions, the sample size of traffic data collected in some regions is insufficient, and the precision of data is relatively low. In order to study the influence of limited data on the real-time freeway traffic crash risk modeling, three data sets including high precision data, small sample data, and low precision data were considered. Firstly, Bayesian Logistic regression was used to identify and predict the risk of three data sets. Secondly, based on the Bayesian updating method, the migration test towards high and low precision data sets was established. Finally, the applicability of machine learning and statistical methods to low precision data set was compared. The results show that the prediction performance of Bayesian Logistic regression improves with the increasing of sample size. Bayesian Logistic regression can identify various significant risk factors when data sets are of different precision. Comparatively, the prediction performance of the support vector machine is better than that of Bayesian Logistic. In addition, Bayesian updating method can improve the prediction performance of the transplanted model.

Language: en