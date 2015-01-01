Abstract

Studying the time interval duration between the first accident and the second accident caused by it can provide decision makers with valuable information on how to effectively deal with high-risk second accidents. This paper is aimed to explore the potential influencing factors of the interval duration between the two accidents and predict it. First, the spatiotemporal definition method is applied to identify the cascaded first accident and the second accident. Then, on the basis of using Kaiser-Meyer-Olkin (KMO) measure and Bartlett’s sphere test statistics to ensure the applicability of the data to the factor analysis method, the explanatory variables that can significantly affect the interval duration are obtained through the factor analysis method. Finally, the random forest model (RF), which combines the advantages of machine learning methods, is employed to predict the duration of the interval. Traffic accident data set collected in Los Angeles city from February 2016 to June 2020 is used to validate prediction performance in this study. Bayesian method is applied to optimize the hyperparameters in the RF, while three evaluation indicators, including the Root Mean Squared Error (RMSE), Mean Squared Error (MSE), and Mean Absolute Percentage Error (MAPE), are used to estimate the prediction effect. The test results and comparative experiments confirm that RF is able to predict the interval well and has better prediction performance. This is of great significance for the prediction of the duration of the interval between one accident and the second accident.

Language: en