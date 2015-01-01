Abstract

Reverse Horizontal Curves (RHCs) are among the most accident-prone road points, with many annual fatalities and injuries. These fatalities can increase dramatically if the RHCs and longitudinal slopes are combined. The importance of increasing the safety of RHCs, especially in mountainous routes, is doubled due to the possibility of combining RHCs with vertical extensions or combining them with so-called steep slopes. This study used vehicle dynamic modeling to evaluate the lateral friction of various vehicles. Including the E-Class Sedan, E-Class SUV, Truck, and Bus, moving on RHCs combined with a longitudinal slope (downgrade, upgrade, and direct distance). Then, the RHC lateral friction model was presented using the multiple regression model based on the effective parameters, including design speeds, direct distance, and different longitudinal slopes. The results showed that speed, longitudinal slope, and vehicle type had the most impact, and direct distance had the most negligible impact in friction coefficient models. Based on the modeling results, the higher the design’s speed and the shorter the direct distance, the lower the lateral friction coefficient for the Sedan and SUV. Hence, the safety of the vehicles is greater. For trucks, reduced speed, increased direct distance, and reduced slope led to increased safety. In the results, the most critical state was the lateral friction coefficient at a speed of 80 km/h and a direct distance of 116 m for the SUV.

