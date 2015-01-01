Abstract

As the need to assess the level of road safety grows, there is a noticeable tendency of experts to use one overall composite index that contains information on a number of safety performance indicators (SPIs). Indicators commonly used in road safety assessment are numerical, and their natural uncertainty and vagueness are often overlooked. However, there are also SPIs that are rather linguistic, such as data on driver behavior, which are most often collected through questionnaires and are considered qualitative, imprecise, and fuzzy. Together with inappropriate selection of weighting and aggregation methods, such data can be a source of uncertainty and can lead to unreliable results and erroneous conclusions. In this regard, the present study provides a systematic and efficient hybrid method that integrates three different procedures to deal with unavoidable uncertainty in each step of index construction. The application of fuzzy linguistic rating grasp insight into the ambiguity that is intrinsic in drivers’ self-assessment. Entropy describes each observed behavior by quantifying the disorder of a system. Grey relational analysis aggregates behavioral indicators into a composite index, doubting their sufficiency and completeness. A case study of Montenegro has been provided to demonstrate the practical applicability of the proposed method in safety assessment under uncertainty.



RESULTS abstracted not wearing the seatbelt as the most common negative behavior among drivers in Montenegro, followed by using the telephone while driving, speeding, and driving under the influence of alcohol. In addition, municipalities are ranked according to the level of road safety.

