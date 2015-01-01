Abstract

The superblock has become a typical land use in China and many growing Asian cities. Superblock access points generate traffic congestion and many conflicts among all road users. Driveway design is a critical process and has a major impact on traffic conditions around superblocks. There are various guidelines for the two key factors for driveway design, driveway width and curb radius, but they provide reference values corresponding to traffic volume and speed; these are not sufficient for managing the complex traffic environment around superblocks. To improve driveway design, we develop detailed access point design models that account for conflicts between turning and through motorized vehicles, conflicts between motorized and nonmotorized traffic, speed differential larger than 10 km/h, and lane encroachments of entering and exiting vehicles. The crash risk models evaluate and optimize the combination of driveway width and curb radius with respect to three traffic safety indexes: traffic conflict, lane encroachment, and speed differential. A case study evaluation shows that the updated driveway design models produce a lower crash risk; seven of the ten driveways improved by 16.14% or more. The updated driveway design for superblocks would be beneficial for analyzing, permitting, and managing traffic operations at superblocks and oversized development with many and complex driveways.

Language: en