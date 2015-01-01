Abstract

This study aimed to evaluate the driving behavior of taxi drivers in Isfahan, Iran, and assess the probability of a driver being among the high-risk taxi drivers. To identify risky driving behaviors among taxi drivers, the Driver Behavior Questionnaire (DBQ) was used. By collecting data from 548 taxi drivers, exploratory factor analysis identified the significant components of DBQ including “Inattention errors,” “Inexperience errors,” “Lapses,” “Ordinary violations,” and “Aggressive violations.” K-means clustering was conducted to cluster taxi drivers into three risk groups of low-risk, medium-risk, and high-risk taxi drivers based on their self-reported annual traffic crashes and fines. In addition, logistic regressions identified the extent to which drivers’ crashes and traffic fines are related to their driving behavior, and therefore, what aberrant driving behaviors are more important in explaining the presence of taxi drivers in the high-risk cluster. The results revealed that the majority of participants (66.78%) were low-risk taxi drivers. Aggressive violations and ordinary violations were significant predictors of taxi drivers being in the high-risk group, while inattention errors and aggressive violations were significant predictors of being in the medium/high-risk cluster. The findings from this study are valuable resources for developing safety measures and training for new drivers in the taxi industry.

Language: en