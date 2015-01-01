|
Citation
|
Duan XH, Wu JX, Xiong YL, Vitetta A. J. Adv. Transp. 2022; 2022: e7862746.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Institute for Transportation, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
In view of the rescue delay due to traffic congestion in the urban road network, this paper implemented real-time traffic control with congestion index constraints in emergency vehicle dispatching and proposed a two-stage optimization model and algorithm. In the first stage, salp swarm algorithm (SSA) was combined with Dijkstra algorithm, and a novel hybrid algorithm with new updating rules was designed to get the multiple alternative paths. In the second stage, an improved salp swarm algorithm (ISSA) with a population grouping strategy was proposed to obtain the best evacuation schemes and the optimal rescue paths of emergency vehicles.
Language: en