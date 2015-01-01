Abstract

In the field of freeway traffic safety research, there is an increasing focus in studies on how to reduce the frequency and severity of traffic crashes. Although many studies divide factors into “human-vehicle-road-environment” and other dimensions to construct models whichshowthe characteristic patterns of each factor's influence on crash severity, there is still a lack of research on the interaction effect of road and environment characteristics on the severity of a freeway traffic crash. This research aims to explore the influence of road and environmental factors on the severity of a freeway traffic crash and establish a prediction model towards freeway traffic crash severity. Firstly, the obtained historical traffic crash data variables were screened, and 11 influencing factors were summarized from the perspective of road and environment, and the related variables were discretized. Furthermore, the XGBoost (eXtreme Gradient Boosting) model was established, and the SHAP (SHapley Additive exPlanation) value was introduced to interpret the XGBoost model; the importance ranking of the influence degree of each feature towards the target variables and the visualization of the global influence of each feature towards the target variables were both obtained. Then, the Bayesian network-based freeway traffic crash severity prediction model was constructed via the selected variables and their values, and the learning and prediction accuracy of the model were verified. Finally, based on the data of the case study, the prediction model was applied to predict the crash severity considering the interaction effect of various factors in road and environment dimensions. The results show that the characteristic variables of road side protection facility type (RSP), road section type (LAN), central isolation facility (CIF), lighting condition (LIG), and crash occurrence time (TIM) have significant effects on the traffic crash prediction model; the prediction performance of the model considering the interaction of road and environment is better than that of the model considering the influence of single condition; the prediction accuracy of XGBoost-Bayesian Network Model proposed in this research can reach 89.05%. The identification and prediction of traffic crash risk is a prerequisite for safety improvement, and the model proposed and results obtained in this research can provide a theoretical basis for related departments in freeway safety management.

Language: en