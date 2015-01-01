Abstract

Uncoordinated traffic flows at the traditional roundabouts, especially with a small circumference and fewer lanes, are often heavily affected by congestion, which escalates fuel consumption, CO 2 emissions, idling, and travel delay. An intriguing way to mitigate such uncoordinated flows at junctions would be facilitated through optimal traffic signalization. For this purpose, this paper presents a novel holistic Three-Leg Signalized Roundabout (TLSR) model based on two signalized stop lines (2SL). The first stop line is placed at each entry curve of a roundabout with effectual lane markings as usual. Hereafter, the second stop line is set exclusively in the circulatory roadway to improve left-turning mobility with an additional “short-lane model” to deal with heavy traffic, following specific patterns for smooth vehicle merging. The capacity and optimal signal cycle relationships are derived to evaluate the performance of the proposed TLSR-2SL, considering the internal space constraints of the roundabout. Under the various scenarios, the parameters’ sensitivity tests demonstrate that signal cycle and central radius play a significant role in enhancing the roundabout’s operational performance. From the executed simulation, the proposed framework improves the traffic flow by 15% and controls the relative error within 10% compared to benchmark methods.

