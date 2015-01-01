Abstract

With the acceleration of urbanization and the development of the automobile industry, the contradiction between the traffic capacity of existing urban roads and the growing traffic demand has become increasingly acute. Traffic congestion is becoming increasingly prominent. The purpose of this article is to consider the characteristics of traffic risk factors and to study the method of establishing a flexible traffic system. It can relieve traffic congestion and provide a smooth and orderly traffic environment using intelligent transportation systems to control and direct traffic flow. Based on the large urban road network, this research uses the theory of coordinated control and learning mechanism, fuzzy control, dynamic reprogramming, and other theories to study phase sequence, balance peripheral load, and overall traffic flow. It also uses on-board sensors to optimize the collection and processing of network information, decompose traffic guidance work, select the optimal route, and autonomously guide the intelligent transportation system. Under the flexible demand scheme, the average load of the trunk road is reduced by a larger degree, which is 4% lower than that of the fixed demand scheme. At the same time, the average load of the branch has increased more, which is 4% higher than that of the fixed demand scheme. It can be seen that under the elastic demand scheme, the distribution of traffic flow in the road network is more balanced and the optimization effect of relieving traffic pressure on trunk roads and improving the utilization rate of branch roads is more significant.

