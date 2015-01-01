|
Citation
Davis JP, Prindle J, Saba SK, DiGuiseppi GT, Hummer J, Lee DS, Fitzke R, Sedano A, Castro CA, Pedersen ER. Addict. Behav. 2022; 132: e107358.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
35552069
Abstract
U.S. veterans are at risk for insomnia, which often co-occurs with symptoms of posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and alcohol use. Much of the research on veterans and these three constructs is cross-sectional and focused on unidirectional pathways. Recent theoretical and empirical evidence suggests a dynamic interplay between insomnia, PTSD, and alcohol use, yet few longitudinal studies exist. A clearer understanding of these pathways is needed to help inform integrated treatments. Using a sample of 1,230 post-9/11 veterans assessed over four time points across 12 months, we used a latent difference score modeling approach to examine proportional and dynamic change between insomnia, PTSD, and alcohol.
Language: en
Keywords
Trauma; Substance use disorder; Alcohol use disorder; Dynamic change; Military; Sleep problems