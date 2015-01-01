SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Hallman MG, McCullough MA. Adv. Emerg. Nurs. J. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, Lippincott Williams and Wilkins)

DOI

10.1097/TME.0000000000000396

PMID

35551386

Abstract

The threat of bioterrorism is increasing in lethality and numbers of events globally. Weapons of mass destruction include devices of chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear origin and are often selected by terrorists because they are capable of causing widespread destruction, harm, and panic. Emergency personnel are often first to recognize and report potential terrorist activities. It is essential that emergency personnel maintain a high index of suspicion for symptom patterns that correspond with effects of bioterrorism agents. Health care providers must have a solid understanding of personal protective equipment for specific categories of bioterrorism agents to protect themselves and others while providing care to victims in the emergency department. A clear understanding of disaster protocols, established communication systems, reporting requirements, and available resources to aid in patient management following a bioterrorism event is crucial for optimal, safe, quality care to be administered.


Language: en
