When Benjamin Franklin published the mortality rates from smallpox during the Boston smallpox epidemic of 1752, he revealed that Blacks not only had a higher mortality rate from smallpox (12.8%, 62/485; 8.9% for whites, 452/5,059), but once inoculated, had less protection from fatal disease (mortality rate 5.0%, 7/139; 1.2% for whites, 23/1,954). His report was thus the first publication to document racial disparities in a disease and its treatment. The differential outcomes came about in the context of slavery, poverty, and war, the predecessors of the social determinates of health that we observe today.During the 1752 outbreak only 28 percent of the Boston's occupants were inoculated, a level that failed to protect the community. When the contagion returned in 1764, the town selectmen decided to provide inoculations at no cost to all that needed them. That year inoculated smallpox reached 87 percent of the total caseload. "This lowered the death rate for smallpox so markedly,' wrote John Blake, historian at the National Library of Medicine, "that for the first time a smallpox year failed to stand out as one of unusual mortality." One final observation came from Franklin's data: the unexpectedly high prevalence of inoculations among Blacks (6.8% of those inoculated, 146/2,143; 8.5% of all those contracting the disease, 693/8,201). Boston's whites had made certain enslaved Blacks were inoculated, evidence the extent to which slavery was essential to the economy of colonial Boston.



