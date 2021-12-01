|
Zahos H, Crilly J, Ranse J. Australas. Emerg. Care 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2022, College of Emergency Nursing Australasia, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)
35550349
BACKGROUND: Clinicians responding to disasters are at risk of experiencing psychosocial problems that can negatively impact them during, upon their return and years after the deployment. Clinicians often respond to disasters as members of organised Disaster Medical Assistance Teams (DMATs). The aim of this paper was to review and synthesise the literature regarding psychosocial problems and support provided to medical personnel in the preparedness, response, and recovery phases of a disaster.
Disasters; Mental health; Scoping review; Psychosocial; Clinician; Disaster medical assistance team