Abstract

BACKGROUND: Few case reports have described sildenafil overdose, particularly ingestion of > 1000 mg, and overdose-induced changes in visual function remain unclear. We report retinal morphology, retinal sensitivity, and findings of electrophysiological evaluation over long-term follow-up in a case of sildenafil overdose (2000 mg). CASE PRESENTATION: Our patient developed visual abnormalities in the paracentral visual field accompanied by photophobia, decreased contrast sensitivity, and difficulty distinguishing colors in both eyes, 8 hours after the sildenafil overdose. These symptoms did not improve throughout the course, and although abnormalities of retinal morphology and sensitivity, as well as the electroretinogram findings showed slight improvement, the patient did not recover completely at 6-month follow-up.



CONCLUSIONS: We observed that high-dose sildenafil ingestion leads to retinal toxicity; the ocular abnormalities may persist for at least 6 months. Optical coherence tomography, Humphrey perimetry, microperimetry, and multifocal electroretinography are useful to quantitatively monitor temporal changes.

