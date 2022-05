Abstract

Correction to: BMC Public Health 22, 547 (2022)



https://doi.org/10.1186/s12889-022-12925-3



The original publication of this article [1] contained 2 swapped table citations. The incorrect and correct information is shown below. The original article has been updated.



Incorrect



Table 2 shows average values for HS in W1 and W2, by group (control/intervention) and by sex



Table 4 shows the variables independently associated with a change in the mean values of HS over time (W2-W1).



Correct



Table 4 shows average values for HS in W1 and W2, by group (control/intervention) and by sex



Table 3 shows the variables independently associated with a change in the mean values of HS over time (W2-W1).

Language: en