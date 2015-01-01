|
Segeren M, Lauriks S, Kikkert M, Heering J, Lommerse N, van Husen G, Verhoeff A. BMC Public Health 2022; 22(1): 950.
(Copyright © 2022, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
35549681
BACKGROUND: People with a severe mental illness (SMI) increasingly receive ambulatory forms of care and support. The trend of deinstitutionalization accelerated in the Netherlands from 2008 and onwards without sufficient understanding of its consequences. The study protocol herein focuses on deinstitutionalization from the perspective of adults with an SMI living within the community in Amsterdam and aims at delivering better insight into, amongst others, their recovery, quality of life, societal participation and needs for care and support.
Language: en
Cohort study; Quality of life; Severe mental illness; Recovery; Community-dwelling; Deinstitutionalization; Societal participation; Study protocol