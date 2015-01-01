Abstract

BACKGROUND: Approximately half of the Iranian population are women, and they play a vital role in the home. The women's attitude can play a critical role in the safety of homes. Best of our knowledge, there is not a valid and reliable instrument to measure their attitude toward home safety. So, the present study aimed to design a psychometrics tool to assess women's attitudes toward home safety.



METHODS: The researchers designed an instrument based on the home safety concept as the first instrument to measure housewives' attitudes toward home safety. The developed instrument distributed among 686 women in Tabriz health centers. Content validity, confirmatory, and exploratory factor analysis were used to examine the construct validity, and Cronbach's alpha and test-retest were employed to examine the reliability and reproducibility of the instrument.



RESULTS: In the face validity section, the impact score of all items was determined to be above 1.5. In the content validity section, 4 items were excluded from the 39 questionnaire items due to low Content Validity Ratio (CVR). The mean CVR of all items was 0.842. By conducting exploratory factor analysis, it was found that the questionnaire has six dimensions. Three questions were removed from the study due to lack of connection with other items. Also, Cronbach's alpha coefficient of the questionnaire is equal to 0.924, which indicates the appropriate reliability of the instrument.



CONCLUSIONS: This study aimed to develop a questionnaire to assess the safety attitudes of housewives toward home safety. It was found that the prepared tool has acceptable validity and reliability.

Language: en