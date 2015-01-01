SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Agrawal S, Singh V, Singh C, Singh A. CNS Neurol. Disord. Drug Targets 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, Bentham Science Publishers)

DOI

10.2174/1871527321666220512092718

PMID

35549867

Abstract

Sleep deprivation (SD) (also referred as insomnia) is a condition in which peoples fails to get enough sleep due to excessive yawning, facing difficulty to learn new concepts, forgetfulness as well as depressed mood. This could be occurs due to several possible reasons including medications, stress (caused by shift work). Despite the fact that sleep is important for the normal physiology, it currently affects millions of people around the world US (70 million) and Europe (45 million). Due to increase work demand nowadays lots of peoples experiencing sleep deprivation hence, this could be the reason for several car accident followed by death and morbidity. This review highlighted the impact of SD on neurotransmitter release and functions, theories (Flip-flop theory, oxidative stress theory, neuroinflammation theory, neurotransmitter theory, and hormonal theory) associated with SD pathogenesis apart from this it also demonstrate the molecular pathways underlying SD (PI3K and Akt , NF-κB, Nrf2, and adenosine pathway. However, this study also elaborates the SD induced changes in the level of neurotransmitters, hormonal, and mitochondrial functions. Along with this, it also covers several molecular aspects associated with SD as well. Through this study a link is made between SD and associated causes, which will further help to develop potential therapeutic strategy against SD.


Language: en

Keywords

Sleep; Neuroinflammation; Neurotransmitters; Oxidative stress; Sleep deprivation

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print