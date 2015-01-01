Abstract

Sleep deprivation (SD) (also referred as insomnia) is a condition in which peoples fails to get enough sleep due to excessive yawning, facing difficulty to learn new concepts, forgetfulness as well as depressed mood. This could be occurs due to several possible reasons including medications, stress (caused by shift work). Despite the fact that sleep is important for the normal physiology, it currently affects millions of people around the world US (70 million) and Europe (45 million). Due to increase work demand nowadays lots of peoples experiencing sleep deprivation hence, this could be the reason for several car accident followed by death and morbidity. This review highlighted the impact of SD on neurotransmitter release and functions, theories (Flip-flop theory, oxidative stress theory, neuroinflammation theory, neurotransmitter theory, and hormonal theory) associated with SD pathogenesis apart from this it also demonstrate the molecular pathways underlying SD (PI3K and Akt , NF-κB, Nrf2, and adenosine pathway. However, this study also elaborates the SD induced changes in the level of neurotransmitters, hormonal, and mitochondrial functions. Along with this, it also covers several molecular aspects associated with SD as well. Through this study a link is made between SD and associated causes, which will further help to develop potential therapeutic strategy against SD.

Language: en