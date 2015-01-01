Abstract

BACKGROUND: Suicide is an important public health concern worldwide. Among various factors, social capital has been suggested to be an effective factor to prevent and reduce suicide. Aims: The purpose of this study was to investigate the association between social capital and suicide rates in Seoul, South Korea, using panel data from 2005 to 2018 at the administrative-district level.



METHODS: Data for the current study were obtained from Seoul Statistics. The within estimator and the system generalized methods of moments estimator were used.



RESULTS: The results showed that there was an inverse association between community facility and suicide rates. This result remained the same even after considering the dynamic relationship between social capital and suicide rates (B = -0.57, 95% CI: -1.10, -0.04) while adjusting for dynamic panel bias. A 10% increase in community facility per 1,000 population was associated with 5.2% reduction in age-standardized suicide rates per 100,000 population. Limitations: In this study, only a structural dimension of social capital was utilized due to the lack of available data.



CONCLUSION: The results indicate that facilitating opportunities for social interactions and community lives has a potential to prevent and reduce suicide.

