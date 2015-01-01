|
Citation
|
Han S. Crisis 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, International Association for Suicide Prevention, Publisher Hogrefe Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
35548883
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Suicide is an important public health concern worldwide. Among various factors, social capital has been suggested to be an effective factor to prevent and reduce suicide. Aims: The purpose of this study was to investigate the association between social capital and suicide rates in Seoul, South Korea, using panel data from 2005 to 2018 at the administrative-district level.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
South Korea; social capital; dynamic panel model; Seoul; suicide rates