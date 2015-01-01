Abstract

[This corrects the article DOI: 10.3389/fpsyg.2022.823647.].







A Corrigendum on

Absence of Behavioral Harm Following Non-efficacious Sexual Orientation Change Efforts: A Retrospective Study of United States Sexual Minority Adults, 2016-2018



by Sullins, D. P. (2022). Front. Psychol. 13:823647. doi: 10.3389/fpsyg.2022.823647



In the original article, there was an error. The description of "current suicidality" stated that this was "indicated by having engaged in the behavior at least once in the past year" but failed to include that this was measured at both Wave I and the Wave 2 one-year follow-up. This information is necessary in order to replicate the findings.



A correction has been made to Measures, Behavioral Harm, Suicidal Behavior. The corrected paragraph is shown below.



Suicidal behavior was assessed using an instrument developed by the Unite States Army to assess risk in service members (Nock et al., 2014). Four questions asked, "Did you ever … in your life have thoughts of killing yourself?"; … have any intention to act on thoughts of wishing you were dead or trying to kill yourself?; … think about how you might kill yourself (e.g., taking pills, shooting yourself) or work out a plan of how to kill yourself?; … make a suicide attempt (i.e., purposefully hurt yourself with at least some intention to die)?" Response options were "No," "Yes, once," and "Yes, more than once." Follow-up questions for the yes responses asked how old the respondent was when they engaged in the suicide behavior or both the first and most recent of multiple instances of that behavior. For each behavior, current suicidality was indicated by having engaged in the behavior at least once in the past year, as indicated at Wave 1 or Wave 2.



In the original article, there was also a mistake in Table 3 as published. The N for the overall sample and in the legend was incorrectly shown as 833. It should be 1,518.



The author apologizes for these errors and states that they do not change the scientific conclusions of the article in any way. The original article has been updated.

