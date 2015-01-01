Abstract

The authors of this study inquire about the association between handgrip strength (HGS) and the risk of falls in physically active older women. A cross-sectional study was conducted on 135 women between 50 and 90 years of age who were referred for the follow-up evaluations of HGS using dynamometry and the Tinetti scale to determine the risk of falls. The mean age was 68.8 ± 8.5 years. A total of 31.9% of women had a high risk of falls, and 55% reported five or more falls in the past six months. In addition, our results indicated that grip strength decreases as risk of falls increases (minimal risk = 42.8, 95% confidence interval [CI]: 39.8, 45.8; moderate risk = 31.3, 95% CI: 29.1, 33.5; high risk = 21.9, 95% CI: 19.3, 24.6). It should be considered that in physically active women aged over 50 years, the grip strength could be a predictor of falls and risk of falls. Evaluation of grip strength is a low-cost type of assessment that can be included as a part of physical tests.

