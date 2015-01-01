Abstract

BACKGROUND: Refugees and asylum seekers are exposed to a unique set of circumstances and experiences that are associated with an increased suicide risk. Suicide prevention training has been recognised as a central component supporting a comprehensive approach to suicide prevention. Limited literature exists exploring the role of suicide prevention training for health and support staff working with refugee and asylum seeker consumers.



METHODS: To determine the impact suicide prevention training for health staff may have in supporting refugee and asylum seeker suicide prevention, researchers undertook a rapid literature review exploring what elements should be considered when developing suicide prevention training for health and support staff working with refugee and asylum seeker consumers.



RESULTS: Results of academic and grey literature screening identified 14 studies exploring suicide prevention training for health and support staff working with refugee and asylum seeker consumers.



FINDINGS of the literature review suggest suicide prevention training for health and support staff working with refugee and asylum seekers should consider the inclusion of content which increases participant competence and confidence to identify and respond to suicide risk; provide staff with an understanding of cultural differences and its impact on refugees and asylum seekers recognition of mental health and suicide as a health matter; highlight the importance trauma informed practices in care and consider the lived experience of refugees and asylum seekers.



CONCLUSIONS: Inclusion of specific content in refugee and asylum seeker suicide prevention training may provide health and support staff increased competence and confidence to identify and respond to suicide risk in refugees and asylum seekers.

