PURPOSE: To quantify the relative odds of self-reported seriously violent behavior in adolescence and young adulthood given one's self-reported violent media diet in childhood.



METHODS: Baseline data were collected nationally online from 1,586 youth 10-15 years of age in 2006. Follow-up data were collected in 2010-2011 and 2016. Children reported the amount of music, video games, television, websites with real people, and cartoons that depicted "physical fighting, hurting, shooting, or killing." Seriously violent behavior was assessed 5 and 10 years later.



RESULTS: 887 adolescents completed the survey at baseline and 5-year follow-up. The relative odds of reporting seriously violent behavior over time were 2.45-fold higher (p <.001) with each incremental increase in one's baseline violent media diet. After adjusting for other potentially influential characteristics, results persisted (aOR = 1.70, p =.01). The relative odds also were elevated for those frequently exposed to violence in music (aOR = 3.28, p =.03), television (aOR = 3.51, p <.001), and video games (aOR = 3.27, p =.02). 760 young adults completed measures at baseline and 10-year follow-up. The relative odds of seriously violent behavior increased 2.18-fold (p =.001) with each incremental increase in one's baseline violent media diet. After adjusting for other factors, the association persisted (aOR = 1.72, p =.03). Frequent exposure to violence in video games (aOR = 3.28, p =.03) and television (aOR = 3.14, p =.02) also were implicated.



CONCLUSION: Exposure to violent media in childhood may be one modifiable influence on seriously violent behavior in adolescence and adulthood, even for those who have other risk factors.

