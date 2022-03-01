|
Krause KH, Mpofu J, Brown M, Rico A, Andrews C, Underwood JM. J. Adolesc. Health 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)
35562300
PURPOSE: Surveillance data are used for public health action, but the practice of analyzing data by single demographic characteristics may produce findings that reflect abstract categories rather than a person's lived experience. Intersectionality is a theoretical framework that advocates for individuals to be recognized as the whole of their identity and within context of power structures. Using the national Youth Risk Behavior Survey 2015-2019, we examined 5-year trends in experiencing violence, poor mental health, and suicidal risk behavior among US high school students using intersections of race/ethnicity and sex.
Language: en
Adolescents; School health; Intersectionality; Survey