Atorkey P, Paul C, Wiggers J, Bonevski B, Mitchell A, Tzelepis F. J. Am. Coll. Health 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2022, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

10.1080/07448481.2022.2068960

35549632

OBJECTIVE: No studies have examined vocational education students' intention to change multiple health risk behaviors and whether baseline characteristics predict behavior change. Participants: Paticipants were vocational education students in New South Wales, Australia.

METHODS: Students in the no-intervention control arm of a cluster randomized controlled trial completed an online survey at baseline and 6 months later.

RESULTS: Of 450 participants (83.3%) who reported multiple health risk behaviors at baseline, one-third (33.1%) intended to change at least two risk behaviors within 6 months. Participants experiencing symptoms of anxiety [OR = 7.43, 95% CIs 1.26-43.87; p = 0.03] and who intended to change three to four risk behaviors [OR = 23.30, 95% CIs 4.01-135.40; p = 0.001] rather than one behavior had significantly greater odds of changing at least one behavior in 6 months.

CONCLUSIONS: Interventions could support vocational education students to change behaviors they wish to as well as motivate them to address other risk behaviors.


Language: en

Intention to change; multiple health risk behaviors; vocational education students

