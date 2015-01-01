SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Ernst W, Kneavel M. J. Am. Coll. Health 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

DOI

10.1080/07448481.2022.2071621

PMID

35549828

Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To determine if a peer-led concussion reporting worksheet activity could elucidate barriers to reporting in collegiate athletes. Participants: Five hundred and three athletes from 7 universities across all three NCAA divisions.

METHODS: A supplementary qualitative analysis of responses to a concussion reporting worksheet completed during an RCT of a novel peer concussion education program. The first column of the worksheet required participants to list thoughts that prevent reporting and the second column required replacement thoughts that facilitate reporting.

RESULTS: A qualitative phenomenological thematic analysis of responses to the first column of the worksheets identified themes that coalesced into three areas: 1) missing out on athletic and social events, 2) losing one's competitive edge, and 3) negative interpersonal interaction/self-perception.

CONCLUSIONS: Barriers to concussion reporting from several areas central to the collegiate athlete experience were identified. These barriers should be considered during clinical assessment and when developing concussion education programs.


Language: en

Keywords

concussion; Cognitive-behavioral; peer education

