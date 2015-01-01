Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To determine if a peer-led concussion reporting worksheet activity could elucidate barriers to reporting in collegiate athletes. Participants: Five hundred and three athletes from 7 universities across all three NCAA divisions.



METHODS: A supplementary qualitative analysis of responses to a concussion reporting worksheet completed during an RCT of a novel peer concussion education program. The first column of the worksheet required participants to list thoughts that prevent reporting and the second column required replacement thoughts that facilitate reporting.



RESULTS: A qualitative phenomenological thematic analysis of responses to the first column of the worksheets identified themes that coalesced into three areas: 1) missing out on athletic and social events, 2) losing one's competitive edge, and 3) negative interpersonal interaction/self-perception.



CONCLUSIONS: Barriers to concussion reporting from several areas central to the collegiate athlete experience were identified. These barriers should be considered during clinical assessment and when developing concussion education programs.

