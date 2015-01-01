SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Choi YJ, Rai A, Yun SH, Lee JO, Hong S, Cho H, An S. J. Am. Coll. Health 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2022, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

10.1080/07448481.2022.2068017

35549994

OBJECTIVE Intimate partner violence (IPV) among college students is a significant problem that negatively affects their physical and emotional health. This study aimed at examining risk factors, especially childhood adversities at the individual, relationship, and community levels, of IPV perpetration among college students.

METHODS: The sample from seven universities in the U.S. and Canada (N = 3,725) completed an online survey. Major variables included IPV perpetration, five types of childhood adversities, alcohol and drug use, depression, and demographic information. Logistic regression was performed.

RESULTS: Peer violence victimization, witnessing parental IPV, experiencing child maltreatment, drug use, and depression were associated with a higher odd of perpetrating IPV.

CONCLUSIONS: Research and practice must account for exposure to multiple risk factors when intervening with college students. An integrative approach that combines trauma-informed interventions with substance use and mental health treatment may be most successful at IPV perpetration prevention and intervention among college students.


Language: en

drug use; college students; childhood adversity; intimate partner violence perpetration; peer violence victimization

