Abstract

The 2018 Agricultural Improvement Act removed hemp from Schedule I control, creating a market for hemp products, including cannabidiol-containing products. Due to the market's rapid growth, little is known about the presence and concentration of cannabinoids in commercial products. Herein, 11 cannabinoids were quantified using liquid chromatography with diode-array detection in a non-representative sampling of 147 products labeled as containing hemp or cannabidiol. A subset of 133 products were analyzed for toxic elements using inductively coupled plasma-mass spectrometry. Cannabinoid content ranged from < LOD - 143 mg/serving, with a median of 16.7 mg/serving. Fewer than half of products surveyed contained cannabidiol concentrations within 20 % of their label declarations. The estimated exposure to lead was below the Interim Reference Level of 12.5 μg/day Pb for women of childbearing age, and most products presented concentrations of Δ(9)-tetrahydrocannabinol below LOQ. These findings emphasize the need for further testing and representative investigation of the cannabidiol marketplace.

